Manageable heat turns record-setting starting as early as Saturday

Although the heat has really been cranking up across the area the past week, temperatures of late aren’t nearly as hot as the temperatures that’ll be building this weekend and next week. Today and tomorrow will be the “coolest” day out of the next 10. By cool, we mean that morning temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s will only warm into the low-to-mid 90s this afternoon. Cities and towns west of Highway 281 may also see high temperatures warm close to 100°. Rain chances stay out of our area this afternoon as thunderstorms fire up along the dry line just out of our area. These storms could make a run on our area. From 5 PM to 11 PM, these storms may impact cities and towns near and west of I-35 but they’ll be on a weakening trend and will likely fizzle out before the reach I-35.

Saturday’s forecast high is just a degree below the record high temperature. Starting on Sunday and then for each and every day until next Saturday, we’re forecasting high temperatures ABOVE the record high. It’s going to be a scorcher thanks to high pressure and relatively dry air hanging around. The most likely days for triple-digit temperatures is Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, but triple-digits are expected pretty much every day west of Highway 281 where the air will be drier. The only hope for rain over the next few days is a potential cold front arriving next weekend. Only one forecast model shows this front actually moving all the way through which may kick up some rain Saturday and Sunday of next week. If the front gets through, we may even see a return to near-normal temperatures late next weekend. Unfortunately, the front could easily stall before even reaching the state (let alone our area) so rain chances will remain capped at 20% for right now. The forecast high temperatures next weekend are also going to stay in the upper 90s until we become more confident this front works through the area.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.