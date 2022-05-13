Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 5.12.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

IHOP at 170 East Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights got an 89 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, a tomato was not kept cool enough so it had to be thrown out.

A lowboy needed to be replaced or repaired because it wasn’t cooling properly.

A sanitizer bucket had no sanitizer in the water.

There were missing paper-towels at the sinks, and spilled egg and other food debris should have been cleaned up.

This place needs a re-inspection.

___________

Domino’s Pizza at 700 North Loop-340 in Bellmead got an 88 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, a sanitizer bottle was hanging above the prep table.

There was no certified food manager on duty.

Some equipment needed to be repaired.

The permits were not posted.

This place had to be re-inspected.

____________

Taqueria Zacatecas 2311 La Salle Avenue in Waco got a 90 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the fan needed to be free of dirt.

The business needed to provide a food manager’s certification and certificates for the food handlers.

The sanitizer solution was not mixed properly.

This place also had to be re-inspected.

____________

This week’s Clean Plate Award goes to Mis Marias at 925 East Waco Drive in Waco.

Chances are, you’ve passed by this place a dozen times on Waco Drive or off I-35.

If you are hungry during those late-night hours, this is the spot.

It has corn street tacos with onions and cilantro and sweet snacks like jello or flan.

But that’s not all.

The kids love quesadillas and tortas.

The Cuero Preparado, may be an acquired taste like caviar.

It’s basically pickled pork skins, but if you like it, I love it.

LINK: Food inspection scores in Waco, Texas.

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.