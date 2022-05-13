Slight rain chances, but the BIG story is the heat!

Most of Central Texas will remain hot and dry for the next several days, but our western counties have a slight chance to see some showers & thunderstorms this evening and once again tomorrow afternoon. Storms are likely to fire up along the dry line this afternoon, and will gradually drift east through the late afternoon and evening. The bulk of these storms will die off before making it into our area, but we can’t rule out a few storms this evening across our western counties. Another chance for spotty thunderstorms in our western counties arrives tomorrow afternoon, but overall rain chances are only around 20%. It will be another hot day across Central Texas Saturday, with highs in the low-to-mid 90s.

Starting on Sunday and then for each and every day until next Saturday, we’re forecasting high temperatures ABOVE the record high. It’s going to be a scorcher thanks to high pressure and relatively dry air hanging around. The most likely days for triple-digit temperatures is next Friday and Saturday, but triple-digits are expected pretty much every day west of Highway 281 where the air will be drier. The only hope for rain over the next few days is a potential cold front arriving next weekend. As of now we are forecasting a 20% chance for rain next Saturday & Sunday, and a 30% the following Monday. Those rain chances are 8 to 10 days out, so there will likely be some fluctuation in that part of the forecast.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.