Texas area man arrested in connection to overdose death of high school seniors

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Montgomery County area man has been arrested in connection to the death of two Woodland High School students who died to due overdoses on fentanyl.

Abdulaaith Adewale 19, has been charged with manufacture or delivery of controlled substance causing death or serious bodily injury.

Montgomery County Sheriff Office deputies were dispatched May 5 to a residence in the Woodlands in reference to a double death investigation.

Deputies found Gregory Blodgett, 17, and Irene Sunderland, 17, dead at the scene.

Investigators believed the victims died of a drug overdose but were unable to confirm until an autopsy and toxicology reports were performed. The toxicology report found the presence of fentanyl according to the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office.

“Montgomery County Law Enforcement is committed to finding you and holding you accountable not only for the selling of illicit narcotics but for the deaths that occur,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson.

The investigation is still ongoing.

