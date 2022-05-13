Advertisement

Waco man in high speed race against Woodway Police arrested

Noah Garcia, 22
Noah Garcia, 22(McLennan County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has been arrested following an attempt to evade arrest from Woodway Police.

Noah Garcia, 22, is charged of Evading Arrest in a Vehicle and is being held at the McLennan County Jail.

Woodway Woodway Public Safety officers received a call at around 2:30 a.m. May 13 from a resident in the 500 block of Mountain Lane who was reporting a suspicious person wearing a hoodie and ringing the doorbell stating he was delivering pizza.

Through a doorbell camera the resident could see the individual was not holding a pizza and immediately called police, according to the department.

An officer arrived at the location within 30 seconds and located Garcia in a white Chrysler 200 attempting to pull away and attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled the scene.

A short moment later officers located the vehicle driving through a barricaded construction area near Estates Dr. and Bosque where an attempt was made again to stop the vehicle on Bosque and the driver once again fled.

A vehicle pursuit ensued on Bosque into Waco at a high rate of speed where the suspect’s vehicle collided with several parked cars in the 2800 block of Bosque near his home.

The driver was taken into custody with the assistance of Waco Police.

Garcia was transported to a local hospital and then booked into the McLennan County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Teen arrested in Belton High murder now charged with assault causing bodily injury
File Graphic (KWTX)
Police identify Waco woman struck and killed by McLennan County Sheriff’s deputy responding to call
Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene...
Man arrested after 2-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound
Donna Crosby is known to her family as “Grandma” and it’s a fitting name because this matriarch...
Texas mother of 13, grandma of 75, and great-grandmother of 120 celebrates 90th birthday
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase

Latest News

Atlas, left, and Sam, right, chant in front of the Texas Capitol during a protest for...
Texas Supreme Court allows child abuse investigations into families of transgender teens to continue
KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 5/13/22
Good News Friday: May 13, 2022
Abdulaaith Adewale, 19,
Texas man arrested in connection to overdose death of high school seniors
Dallas facility that serves transgender children can accept new patients, judge rules