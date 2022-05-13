Waco police give insight into recent arrests for violent crimes, ask for community help

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Waco police are addressing the rise of violence in our city.

“Twelve murders in five months is heartbreaking,” said Chief Sheryl Victorian.

A shooting Wednesday is now the 13th call of gunfire Waco police have responded to this year where someone has died.

The shooting involved a young girl just shy of her second birthday.

“This is the second toddler death we’ve had in eight months related to gunfire,” Chief Victorian said. “These deaths should empower us to want to make a difference and take ownership and protect the lives of our loves ones, particularly our children, from all gun-related incidents.”

This is the second video statement released from Waco’s police chief in 2022. At the start of the year, she spoke about her mission to break the trend of rising gun-related crimes. Now, she is addressing the recent tragedies and stressing the importance of responsible gun ownership.

“Please practice responsible gun safety while also ensuring those weapons are not easily accessible,” she said.

Chief Victorian says the police are doing their part to make Waco a safe community.

“Of the 10 murder investigations, which resulted in 12 deaths, there have been six arrests,” Chief Victorian said.

Waco police have made 367 arrests for violent crimes from the start of the year to May 8th including six for murder, 10 for sexual assault, 20 for robbery, and 331 for assault.

Police say to continue to make these arrests, they need information.

”My investigators are working really hard,” Assistant Waco Police Chief Frank Gentsch said during the Waco PD On The BEAT podcast. “We need the citizen’s cooperation in providing us that information to solve these crimes. That’s the bottom line.”

Gentsch says people hesitate to give information due to fears of retaliation, but tips can be made anonymously through Waco Crime Stoppers. He says they need you to help them help our community.

