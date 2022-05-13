Woodway Police arrest Waco man who led them on chase overnight

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Woodway Police Department officers arrested Noah Garcia, 22, of Waco, on a charge of evading arrest in a vehicle and the man is being held at the McLennan County Jail.

Woodway Woodway Public Safety officers received a call at around 2:30 a.m. May 13 from a resident in the 500 block of Mountain Lane who reported a suspicious person wearing a hoodie ringing the doorbell stating he was delivering pizza.

Through a doorbell camera, the resident could see the individual was not holding a pizza and immediately called police, according to the department.

An officer arrived at the location within 30 seconds and located Garcia in a white Chrysler 200 attempting to pull away and attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled the scene.

Moments later, officers located Garcia driving through a barricaded construction area near Estates Dr. and Bosque where an attempt was made to again stop the vehicle on Bosque and the driver once again fled.

A vehicle pursuit ensued on Bosque into Waco at a high rate of speed where the suspect’s vehicle collided with several parked cars in the 2800 block of Bosque near his home.

The driver was taken into custody with the assistance of Waco Police.

Garcia was transported to a local hospital and then booked into the McLennan County Jail.

