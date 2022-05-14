Central Texas girl, father win 1st place in Texas State Bass Tournament

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas father and his 10-year-old daughter are bass fishing champions after winning first place in the team division of the Texas State Bass Tournament on Lake Whitney in which the young girl was the only child entered.

Hannah Kate Talbert, a fourth-grade student at China Spring Intermediate, fished alongside her dad, Jared, in the adult competition.

“Hannah Kate and I decided we were going to enter this tournament and although they had an adult/girl division, we decided that we were going to take our chances with the team division and fish against all adults,” Jared said.

The unique entry paid off as the young girl and her dad caught 32.79 pounds during the two-day tournament, beating out second place by more than two pounds.

Hannah Kate was quick to answer her favorite part of the bonding time with dad.

“Getting to hold a big bass,” she smiled.

The father daughter duo have been fishing together since Hannah Kate was old enough to sit up. (Courtesy Photos)

The father daughter duo have been fishing together since Hannah Kate was old enough to sit up.

Her mother has a picture of her holding a fish on her own at just 20 months old.

This fishing tournament was only the second Hannah Kate has ever entered and the winning cast happened to be the last one.

Jared said it was a good teaching moment for his daughter.

“We got a good lesson of go to the very end, anything can happen, just keep fighting,” Jared said.

Hannah and her father, Jared, won first place in an adult team competition. (Courtesy Photos)

Jared said the time on the lake with his daughter coupled with bringing home the prized plaque and some good bragging rights makes for a memory he’ll cherish a lifetime.

“It was fun having that experience with Hannah Kate, he said. “This was her second bass tournament ever. Her first one to win and as Hannah Kate’s dad it’s a very fun, memorable experience that we’ll have to talk about for years to come.”

Jared and Hannah Kate don’t have the next competition on the schedule yet but say they’ll fish in any tournament where kids are allowed.

