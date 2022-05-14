Advertisement

Central Texas girl, father win 1st place in Texas State Bass Tournament

Hannah Kate Talbert the only child to participate in the adult team division competition
By Julie Hays
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas father and his 10-year-old daughter are bass fishing champions after winning first place in the team division of the Texas State Bass Tournament on Lake Whitney in which the young girl was the only child entered.

Hannah Kate Talbert, a fourth-grade student at China Spring Intermediate, fished alongside her dad, Jared, in the adult competition.

“Hannah Kate and I decided we were going to enter this tournament and although they had an adult/girl division, we decided that we were going to take our chances with the team division and fish against all adults,” Jared said.

The unique entry paid off as the young girl and her dad caught 32.79 pounds during the two-day tournament, beating out second place by more than two pounds.

Hannah Kate was quick to answer her favorite part of the bonding time with dad.

“Getting to hold a big bass,” she smiled.

The father daughter duo have been fishing together since Hannah Kate was old enough to sit up.
The father daughter duo have been fishing together since Hannah Kate was old enough to sit up.(Courtesy Photos)

The father daughter duo have been fishing together since Hannah Kate was old enough to sit up.

Her mother has a picture of her holding a fish on her own at just 20 months old.

This fishing tournament was only the second Hannah Kate has ever entered and the winning cast happened to be the last one.

Jared said it was a good teaching moment for his daughter.

“We got a good lesson of go to the very end, anything can happen, just keep fighting,” Jared said.

Hannah and her father, Jared, won first place in an adult team competition.
Hannah and her father, Jared, won first place in an adult team competition.(Courtesy Photos)

Jared said the time on the lake with his daughter coupled with bringing home the prized plaque and some good bragging rights makes for a memory he’ll cherish a lifetime.

“It was fun having that experience with Hannah Kate, he said. “This was her second bass tournament ever. Her first one to win and as Hannah Kate’s dad it’s a very fun, memorable experience that we’ll have to talk about for years to come.”

Jared and Hannah Kate don’t have the next competition on the schedule yet but say they’ll fish in any tournament where kids are allowed.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Teen arrested in Belton High murder now charged with assault causing bodily injury
File Graphic (KWTX)
Police identify Waco woman struck and killed by McLennan County Sheriff’s deputy responding to call
Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene...
Man arrested after 2-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound
Donna Crosby is known to her family as “Grandma” and it’s a fitting name because this matriarch...
Texas mother of 13, grandma of 75, and great-grandmother of 120 celebrates 90th birthday
File Graphic
Waco financial adviser sued by former employer for allegedly defrauding customers to the tune of $17M

Latest News

Student paint pathways aimed at helping younger ages learn
Student paint pathways aimed at helping younger ages learn
Students at Rogers ISD are painting a sensory pathway at the elementary school. The pathways...
Student paint pathways aimed at helping younger ages learn
Helping Hands Belton has opened up registration for its Project Apple Tree.
Bell County parents who need help with school supplies can now register for help
Hannah Kate Talbert, a fourth-grade student at China Spring Intermediate, fished alongside her...
Central Texas girl wins 1st place with dad in adult bass fishing team competition