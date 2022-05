WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two of the best softball teams in central Texas are headed to the regional semifinals!

Midway beat Wylie in Midlothian for the second day in a row to advance to the 6A regional semis for the first time since 2016.

Down the road in Waxahachie, Lorena squeaked out a 9-8 win over Mildred to advance to the 3A regional semis.

