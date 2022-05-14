Advertisement

Slight rain chances, but the BIG story is the heat!

By Brady Taylor
Updated: 1 hours ago
It’s going to be another hot day across Central, with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s. There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers during the afternoon and evening hours west of I-35, but overall rain chances are only around 20%.

Starting on Sunday and then for each and every day until next Saturday, we’re forecasting high temperatures ABOVE the record high. It’s going to be a scorcher thanks to high pressure and relatively dry air hanging around. The most likely days for triple-digit temperatures is next Friday and Saturday, but triple-digits are expected pretty much every day west of Highway 281 where the air will be drier. The only hope for rain over the next few days is a potential cold front arriving next weekend. As of now we are forecasting a 20% chance for rain next Saturday & Sunday, and a 30% the following Monday. Those rain chances are 8 to 10 days out, so there will likely be some fluctuation in that part of the forecast.

Slight rain chances, but the BIG story is the heat!
