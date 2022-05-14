Advertisement

Things Only Heating Up More From Here

Other than an isolated storm near Highway 281, we’ll be dry as we go through the evening. The dryline is just west of our viewing area, which is why we have th
By Elliot Wilson
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Other than an isolated storm near Highway 281, we’ll be dry as we go through the evening. The dryline is just west of our viewing area, which is why we have the small storm chance out west. Temperatures dip to the low to mid 80′s after sunset, with warm and muggy conditions to start your Sunday.

Morning lows will be around 70°, with some patchy fog possible east of I-35 around sunrise. Sunshine dominates again for your Sunday, with even hotter temperatures in the upper 90′s during the afternoon. Heat Indices will likely be in the triple-digits for most areas. Unfortunately we keep getting hotter from there, with chances for triple-digit highs coming into play for all of us during the middle and end of the work week.

As far as rain chances go, we’re looking to stay pretty dry until next weekend. We’ve got a cold front looking to move through during that time, but the exact day is still in question. When the front does arrive, rain chances should give us a slight break from the heat!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Police identify Waco woman struck and killed by McLennan County Sheriff’s deputy responding to call
Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene...
Man arrested after 2-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound
KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Teen arrested in Belton High murder now charged with assault causing bodily injury
Cannon Rush, 20, and his dog Willow were riding in a pickup when Cannon crashed. The young man...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Central Texas man killed in wreck
Donna Crosby is known to her family as “Grandma” and it’s a fitting name because this matriarch...
Texas mother of 13, grandma of 75, and great-grandmother of 120 celebrates 90th birthday

Latest News

Fastcast
Slight rain chances, but the BIG story is the heat!
FastCast
Slight rain chances, but the BIG story is the heat!
KWTX Fastcast Images
Manageable heat turns record-setting starting as early as Saturday
Sean's Friday Fastcast