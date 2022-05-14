Things Only Heating Up More From Here

Other than an isolated storm near Highway 281, we’ll be dry as we go through the evening. The dryline is just west of our viewing area, which is why we have the small storm chance out west. Temperatures dip to the low to mid 80′s after sunset, with warm and muggy conditions to start your Sunday.

Morning lows will be around 70°, with some patchy fog possible east of I-35 around sunrise. Sunshine dominates again for your Sunday, with even hotter temperatures in the upper 90′s during the afternoon. Heat Indices will likely be in the triple-digits for most areas. Unfortunately we keep getting hotter from there, with chances for triple-digit highs coming into play for all of us during the middle and end of the work week.

As far as rain chances go, we’re looking to stay pretty dry until next weekend. We’ve got a cold front looking to move through during that time, but the exact day is still in question. When the front does arrive, rain chances should give us a slight break from the heat!

