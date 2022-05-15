Fort Hood confirms soldier has been missing for nearly a week

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood on Sunday officially acknowledged PVT Brendan Lush has been missing since Monday, May 9.

Several social media groups have been raising awareness about the soldier’s disappearance for days.

Lush “has not reported to work since 9 May, and his current whereabouts are unknown. If you have any information, please reach out to us,” the Army post said in social media post on Sunday.

The soldier’s leadership team remains in “consistent communications with his mother,” the post said. “Everyone is focused on bringing about PVT Lush’s safe return to his unit.”

If you have any information on the soldier’s whereabouts, call Killeen Police, Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477) or Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Command (CID) at (254) 287-2722.

