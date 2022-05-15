Advertisement

Killeen officer participates in 300 mile bike ride to honor fallen officers

The 2022 Police Unity Tour took officers through an interstate bike ride
Killeen Police Department Officer Kyle Moore made the journey to the National Law Enforcement...
Killeen Police Department Officer Kyle Moore made the journey to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C after a grueling 300-mile bike ride spanning multiple days from Richmond, Virginia to Washington, D.C.(Courtesy Photo)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department was well represented in the 2022 Police Unity Tour that takes officers through an interstate bike ride to honor officers who have died in the line of duty.

Killeen Police Department Officer Kyle Moore made the journey to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C after a grueling 300-mile bike ride spanning multiple days from Richmond, Virginia to Washington, D.C.

For Officer Moore and the Killeen Police Department their hearts were focused on two of their own.

Officer Bobby Hornsby was killed in 2013 when a Fort Hood soldier shot at him and Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie who was killed during a botched no-knock raid 8 years ago this week.

“Man, just thousands of, not only officers that are riding, I saw officers from LA, from New York, from everywhere, lining the streets and then you had crowds of people and they know why we are here and it’s honoring fallen officers,” said Moore.

For the entirety of the ride, a sea of men and women in blue pushed through despite the pain. Moore said for he and others it was all worth it to reach the peace officer’s memorial wall and pay respects.

“You know we have little bands that they give us and whenever you’re struggling, they yell out ‘hey look down at your band, that’s who you’re riding for,’” Moore said.

In addition to the honor, the ride is partly a fundraiser to fund the upkeep of the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

