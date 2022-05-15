Advertisement

Missing Fort Hood soldier found

PVT Brendan Lush has been missing since Monday, May 9.
PVT Brendan Lush has been missing since Monday, May 9.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood late Sunday announced PVT Brendan Lush, who had been missing since Monday, May 9, had been located and was being returned to his Army unit with the assistance of law enforcement.

“As he returns to the care of his leadership this evening, he will no longer be considered AWOL. We are exceedingly thankful for the community’s support and will issue another statement shortly,” officials on post said in a Facebook post.

Several social media groups had been raising awareness about the soldier’s disappearance for days before the Army post acknowledged the disappearance Sunday evening.

The soldier’s leadership team reportedly remained in “consistent communications with his mother” throughout the search, the post said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene...
Man arrested after 2-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate continues, reward money increased to $50,000 for information leading to arrest
Cannon Rush, 20, and his dog Willow were riding in a pickup when Cannon crashed. The young man...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Central Texas man killed in wreck
File Graphic (KWTX)
Police identify Waco woman struck and killed by McLennan County Sheriff’s deputy responding to call
KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Teen arrested in Belton High murder now charged with assault causing bodily injury

Latest News

Horses owned by Gary Fleming in Hearne
Several horses stolen from Robertson County man battling brain cancer
Stolen Horse International Interview
Members of International Student Exchange in Central Texas are urging more volunteers to host...
As year ends for exchange students, organizers search for more host families
Family says Jeremy Stith was last seen May 8 in Morgan.
Missing man last seen in Bosque County