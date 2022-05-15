Advertisement

Sessions makes town hall stop in West

Congressman Pete Sessions hosted a town hall in West on Saturday, May 14.
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Some Central Texans spent their Saturday getting an update from Washington D.C. during a town hall hosted by Congressman Pete Sessions.

Around 20 people went to the West Community Center, most of which were supporters of his. Sessions even received a small gift from the local Boy Scouts troop.

“It gives me great pride to introduce Congressman Pete Sessions,” said Rep. Doc Anderson, who serves Texas’ 56th House District.

There were four main points Sessions wanted to touch on during his visit to West: the border, inflation, spending in the U.S. and war in Ukraine.

“We are interested in engaging Texans about their ideas and things about the country that are happening,” said Sessions.

However, main brought up the rising cost of everyday items; food, gas and everything else.

“It is an important story to tell back home. Not everybody has a large agricultural district,” said Sessions.

And aside from rising costs, there was also concern from residents about what is going on at the U.S.-Mexico border.

It was something Sessions said he was not happy with, specifically when it comes to policies from President Joe Biden.

“That is because fentanyl, and heroin, and hard drugs are going all over the place,” said Sessions.

But he added, support in Washington on border legislation is difficult to garner because of a Democratic majority in the House.

His plea to attendees was to encourage others to get out and vote in November.

“I know that Texas sees that the United States is in chaos and crisis,” said Sessions. “And I believe Texans have the answers.”

