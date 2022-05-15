Teen shot at prom after-party in Milam County

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Someone brought a gun to a prom after-party this weekend in Milam County and shot a teenager attending the event, authorities confirm.

The incident happened just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of US Highway 79 in Milano, according to Sheriff Mike Clore.

“The residents of the property where the shooting occurred, were throwing an after-party for the Milano prom that was not affiliated with Milano ISD,” said Sheriff Clore. “At some point a firearm was displayed by an as yet, an unidentified male, who then fired the weapon, striking a 17-year-old male.”

The suspect fled the party in an unknown type vehicle.

The victim was flown to a hospital and is in serious condition. Investigators have interviewed several people at the party, processed the scene, and are currently following up on leads.

“There are no further safety concerns subsequent to this incident,” said the sheriff.

“If you have any information, please contact the Milam County Sheriff’s Office or Milam County Crime Stoppers.

