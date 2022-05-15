Advertisement

Teen shot at prom after-party in Milam County

The victim was flown to a hospital and is in serious condition.
The incident happened just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of US Highway 79 in...
The incident happened just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of US Highway 79 in Milano, according to Sheriff Mike Clore.(MGN)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Someone brought a gun to a prom after-party this weekend in Milam County and shot a teenager attending the event, authorities confirm.

The incident happened just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of US Highway 79 in Milano, according to Sheriff Mike Clore.

“The residents of the property where the shooting occurred, were throwing an after-party for the Milano prom that was not affiliated with Milano ISD,” said Sheriff Clore. “At some point a firearm was displayed by an as yet, an unidentified male, who then fired the weapon, striking a 17-year-old male.”

The suspect fled the party in an unknown type vehicle.

The victim was flown to a hospital and is in serious condition. Investigators have interviewed several people at the party, processed the scene, and are currently following up on leads.

“There are no further safety concerns subsequent to this incident,” said the sheriff.

“If you have any information, please contact the Milam County Sheriff’s Office or Milam County Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene...
Man arrested after 2-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound
Cannon Rush, 20, and his dog Willow were riding in a pickup when Cannon crashed. The young man...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Central Texas man killed in wreck
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate continues, reward money increased to $50,000 for information leading to arrest
File Graphic (KWTX)
Police identify Waco woman struck and killed by McLennan County Sheriff’s deputy responding to call
KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Teen arrested in Belton High murder now charged with assault causing bodily injury

Latest News

At 3:16 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Anita Street between Hickory Street and...
Two shot in Bryan neighborhood, police confirm
Waco woman injured in early morning drive-by shooting
Getting Warmer Today with Triple-Digits Coming Soon
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Rally in Conroe in January. On Saturday, he spoke in...
In Texas visit, Donald Trump rallies Republican voters to deliver a GOP wave in November midterms