Triple-Digits On The Way.....But So Are Rain Chances!

It’ll be hot this evening with temperatures in the 90’s until sunset, even the triple-digits for some of you out to the west. We dip to the mid to upper 80’s a
By Elliot Wilson
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
It’ll be hot this evening with temperatures in the 90′s until sunset, even the triple-digits for some of you out to the west. We dip to the mid to upper 80′s after sunset, with morning lows in the low to mid 70′s alongside muggy conditions. We’ll have some clouds to start too, with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon bringing highs into the mid to upper 90′s again. However, it’ll feel like it’s 100°.

We only get hotter from there as we progress through the week, with triple-digit highs becoming more likely by the end of the week. But…..rain chances will start showing back up too! A cold front arrives on Saturday, bringing scattered storms to the area. We may even get a few spotty showers Friday night, but Saturday looks to be the day for rain and cooler highs!

Some rain could linger by the end of next weekend, with highs staying a little cooler as well.

