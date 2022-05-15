Woman injured in early morning drive-by shooting
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One woman is recovering from injuries sustained during an early morning drive-by shooting.
Just before 3:00 a.m. on May 15, officers with Waco PD responded to a drive by shooting in the 2900 Block of Morrow .
When officers arrived they located a female victim with a gunshot wound.
She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and is currently in stable condition.
Officers are still looking for the suspect.
FROM WACO PD: We encourage anyone with information to call police at 254-750-7500 or send in a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers, if the tip leads to an arrest you can be rewarded up to $2,000, their phone number is 254-753-4357
