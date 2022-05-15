Advertisement

Workers to split $600,000 after tip pool ruled illegal

FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During inflation, consumers can adjust their spending and saving strategies to help lessen the impact that inflation has on the value of their money. It’s important to have liquid cash set aside for emergencies, but beyond an emergency fund, there are other ways to save money and help retain its value. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A restaurant in South Carolina has been ordered to pay more than $600,000 to nearly 100 workers who were forced to share their tips, the U.S. Department of Labor has ruled.

The tip pool at 167 Raw in Charleston was an illegal arrangement that violated the minimum wage laws, the federal agency said in documents obtained by The Post and Courier of Charleston.

The restaurant owners claimed a credit that let them pay tipped workers $2.13 an hour with the understanding the pooled tops would bring everyone’s pay up to at least the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

But taking the tips from waiters made the tip credit invalid and the restaurant was required to pay the higher rate, the Labor Department ruled.

The agency said 92 workers will share in a total of $624,017.

The restaurant owner said lawyers said the tip pool was legal before it started. But the Labor Department “determined that while we had not intentionally violated any regulation, we had instead relied upon incorrect legal advice,” 167 Raw owner Jesse Sandole said in a statement to the newspaper.

The restaurant cooperated with the investigation and is now complying with the federal law.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene...
Man arrested after 2-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound
Cannon Rush, 20, and his dog Willow were riding in a pickup when Cannon crashed. The young man...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Central Texas man killed in wreck
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate continues, reward money increased to $50,000 for information leading to arrest
File Graphic (KWTX)
Police identify Waco woman struck and killed by McLennan County Sheriff’s deputy responding to call
KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Teen arrested in Belton High murder now charged with assault causing bodily injury

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting
Police lights file graphic.
Police: 2 dead, 3 injured in Houston flea market shooting
Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
‘Hero’ guard, church deacon among Buffalo shooting victims
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said a woman was tortured while being held against her will...
Woman held captive was assaulted, tortured for two days, sheriff’s office says