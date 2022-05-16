Advertisement

‘An infrastructure decade’ – Secretary Buttigieg reflects on first six months of infrastructure law

Monday marks six months since President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act into law.
By David Ade
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Monday marks six months since President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act into law. U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told the Washington News Bureau that an “infrastructure decade” is kicking off.

More than 4,000 projects across all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico are now underway using funds from the infrastructure bill. From rural communities to urban areas, the Biden administration said over 3,000 communities are beginning to benefit.

The projects include things such as tunnel and bridge reconstruction, brand new buses for cities, and airport improvements.

Secretary Buttigieg said he anticipates that over the next 5 years, the funding will launch thousands more projects in local communities.

“We’re putting our money where our mouth is, helping communities that have often had projects in mind for a long time,” Buttigieg said. “I know when I was mayor, we had way more projects we wanted to do than we had the funding to do. Now we’re going to look to the communities to bring us their best ideas and support as many of them as we can.”

In response to supply chain issues impacting Americans today, the secretary said he sees infrastructure improvements as a long-term solution for the future.

Multimedia journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene...
Man arrested after 2-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate continues, reward money increased to $50,000 for information leading to arrest
Cannon Rush, 20, and his dog Willow were riding in a pickup when Cannon crashed. The young man...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Central Texas man killed in wreck
Donna Crosby is known to her family as “Grandma” and it’s a fitting name because this matriarch...
Texas mother of 13, grandma of 75, and great-grandmother of 120 celebrates 90th birthday
File Graphic
Waco financial adviser sued by former employer for allegedly defrauding customers to the tune of $17M

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Rally in Conroe in January. On Saturday, he spoke in...
In Texas visit, Donald Trump rallies Republican voters to deliver a GOP wave in November midterms
Atlas, left, and Sam, right, chant in front of the Texas Capitol during a protest for...
Texas Supreme Court allows child abuse investigations into families of transgender teens to continue
Augmented filters for Instagram have been taken off for the state of Texas by Meta, parent...
Instagram, Facebook AR filters no longer available for app users in Texas
Crystal Mason’s long sentence made state Republican and Democratic lawmakers uneasy.
Texas court orders new look at woman’s voter fraud case
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, spoke at a press conference Tuesday at the U.S....
Ken Paxton says he’s being sued by the state bar for misconduct over his lawsuit challenging the 2020 election