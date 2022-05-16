Advertisement

Babies over 6 months can have whole cow’s milk if formula is not available, experts say

The AAP says whole cow’s milk is an option for older babies if formula is not available, as...
The AAP says whole cow’s milk is an option for older babies if formula is not available, as long as the child doesn’t need a specialty formula for allergies or other health needs.(Onfokus/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Babies over six months of age can have whole cow’s milk, according to a new recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

The new guidance comes amid the infant formula shortage in the United States.

The AAP says whole cow’s milk is an option for older babies if formula is not available, as long as the child doesn’t need a specialty formula for allergies or other health needs.

However, the AAP says cow’s milk isn’t ideal, but it is better than diluting formula or trying to make it at home.

If you must feed your baby cow’s milk, it should be limited to 24 ounces per day, the AAP says.

In addition, toddler formula can be substituted for regular infant formula for babies who are close to a year of age.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate continues, reward money increased to $50,000 for information leading to arrest
Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene...
Man arrested after 2-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound
Cannon Rush, 20, and his dog Willow were riding in a pickup when Cannon crashed. The young man...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Central Texas man killed in wreck
Donna Crosby is known to her family as “Grandma” and it’s a fitting name because this matriarch...
Texas mother of 13, grandma of 75, and great-grandmother of 120 celebrates 90th birthday
File Graphic
Waco financial adviser sued by former employer for allegedly defrauding customers to the tune of $17M

Latest News

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during her first press briefing as press...
New press secretary hails barrier breakers who paved way
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide,...
Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer
A firefighter sits on a swing next to a building destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv on...
Ukraine: More than 260 fighters evacuated from Mariupol mill
A McDonald's sign is seen in Russia. The company said it is selling its Russian restaurants.
McDonald’s to sell its Russian business, try to keep workers