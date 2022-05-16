‘Eggtremely’ sticky road after 30K pound egg spill in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A morning crash left a very sticky situation along Interstate-30 in Dallas Monday morning.

The trailer of an 18-wheeler was ripped open after it hit a bridge in Dallas, spilling some 35,000 pounds in the westbound lanes of Interstate-30 near the I-45 interchange.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) say an 18-wheeler hauling eggs slammed into the pillar of the bridge at Malcom X Boulevard. The crash ripped the trailer apart and sent some 30,000 pounds of eggs spilling onto the roadway.

The trailer of an 18-wheeler was ripped open after it hit a bridge in Dallas, spilling some 35,000 pounds in the westbound lanes of Interstate-30 near the I-45 interchange. (TIM ANDERS/CBS 11 NEWS)

The accident, at the I-45 interchange, caused the closure of the westbound lanes of I-30 near downtown. In addition to dealing with the eggs and a possible fuel leak, TxDOT crews worked to inspect any damage to the bridge. Traffic was being rerouted off at the I-45 exit.

The driver of the big rig wasn’t injured in the crash that happened around 4:00 a.m.

The highway is expected to be shut down for several hours as crews clean up the spill.

