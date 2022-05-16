Federal agent admits to violating civil rights of a Honduran teenager

MCALLEN, Texas (KWTX) - A former Border Patrol employee has pleaded guilty to violating the constitutional rights of a Honduran teenager.

Gregson Martinez, 28, of Brownsville, pleaded guilty to acting under color of law and utilizing unreasonable force by striking a 17-year-old unaccompanied Honduran citizen

Authorities apprehended the teenager on July 21, 2021 near Hidalgo and transported him to the Donna Processing Center where Martinez worked there as a BP processing coordinator.

While questioning him as to his age and citizenship, Martinez struck the 17-year-old male across the face and was terminated Aug. 2, 2021.

Sentencing has been set for June 24, at which time Martinez faces up to a year in federal prison and a possible $100,000 maximum fine.

He was permitted to remain on bond pending that hearing.

