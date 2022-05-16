Advertisement

Georgia woman shoots man several times, claims she was being followed

Woman shoots man several times in Buckhead, claims she was being followed
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot several times by a woman claiming she was being followed.

It happened along the 3000 block of Peachtree Street early Monday morning. According to investigators, the woman, who was in a dark-colored vehicle, told police she was reportedly being followed by a man in a red-colored vehicle.

At some point during the incident, the woman lost control of her car and crashed. She got out of the vehicle and that’s when she allegedly shot the man, telling police she was trying to protect herself.

The man was taken to the hospital and is stable at this time.

Meanwhile, police are still trying to figure out if this is a case of self-defense. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest details as they become available.

