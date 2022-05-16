Harris County 11-year-old victim of shooting ‘possibly paralyzed’, suspect arrested

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - An 11-year-old boy is in serious condition following an early morning shooting on May 15 in Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched at around 1a.m. Sunday to a drive-by shooting at a residence in the 5000 block of Roth Forest Lane in Spring, Texas.

During the investigation, officers learned that shots by an unknown suspect were were fired at the residence striking a woman, who is in fair condition, and and her son.

Prior to the shooting, the child was part an argument between teens occurred at a separate residence where when he left, he was followed by men wanting to instigate a fight, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

A parent was able to diffuse the situation but later led to the drive-by shooting.

“Four shots were fired into the home, striking the 11-year-old boy in the neck and the mother in the pelvic area. In court it was revealed that the 11-year-old is possibly paralyzed from the waist down after the shooting,” said KHOU.

Keandre Jackson, 19, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and is being held at the Harris County Jail with a $250,000 per charge.

Jackson is said to be an older relative of the teen boys involved in the original altercation between the victim and minors.

If he makes bond, Jackson is set to have constant GPS monitoring, cannot have contact with the victims or anyone else involved in the crime, and cannot have access to deadly weapons, drugs or alcohol, according to KHOU reports.

“Unfortunately this was the second senseless shooting in less than a week in which a juvenile victim sustained life-altering injuries,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

