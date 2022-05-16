Advertisement

Harris County 11-year-old victim of shooting ‘possibly paralyzed’, suspect arrested

Keandre Jackson, 19
Keandre Jackson, 19(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - An 11-year-old boy is in serious condition following an early morning shooting on May 15 in Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched at around 1a.m. Sunday to a drive-by shooting at a residence in the 5000 block of Roth Forest Lane in Spring, Texas.

During the investigation, officers learned that shots by an unknown suspect were were fired at the residence striking a woman, who is in fair condition, and and her son.

Prior to the shooting, the child was part an argument between teens occurred at a separate residence where when he left, he was followed by men wanting to instigate a fight, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

A parent was able to diffuse the situation but later led to the drive-by shooting.

“Four shots were fired into the home, striking the 11-year-old boy in the neck and the mother in the pelvic area. In court it was revealed that the 11-year-old is possibly paralyzed from the waist down after the shooting,” said KHOU.

Keandre Jackson, 19, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and is being held at the Harris County Jail with a $250,000 per charge.

Jackson is said to be an older relative of the teen boys involved in the original altercation between the victim and minors.

If he makes bond, Jackson is set to have constant GPS monitoring, cannot have contact with the victims or anyone else involved in the crime, and cannot have access to deadly weapons, drugs or alcohol, according to KHOU reports.

“Unfortunately this was the second senseless shooting in less than a week in which a juvenile victim sustained life-altering injuries,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene...
Man arrested after 2-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate continues, reward money increased to $50,000 for information leading to arrest
Cannon Rush, 20, and his dog Willow were riding in a pickup when Cannon crashed. The young man...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Central Texas man killed in wreck
Donna Crosby is known to her family as “Grandma” and it’s a fitting name because this matriarch...
Texas mother of 13, grandma of 75, and great-grandmother of 120 celebrates 90th birthday
File Graphic
Waco financial adviser sued by former employer for allegedly defrauding customers to the tune of $17M

Latest News

Federal agent admits to violating civil rights of a Honduran teenager
New Texas plan for federal Hurricane Harvey aid yields same old result: Funds diverted away from Gulf Coast
The trailer of an 18-wheeler was ripped open after it hit a bridge in Dallas, spilling some...
‘Eggtremely’ sticky road after 30K pound egg spill in Dallas
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos