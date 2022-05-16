Hovering close to 100 all week

Monday is likely to be the coolest day we get this week - we had a little front come through and stall out. Winds briefly shifted to the north but that won’t be the case for much of the week. Highs Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are expected to flirt with the century mark - in the upper 90s each afternoon. If we see 100 degrees it will likely come at the end of the week just before a strong cold front looks to grace us with its presence. If that cold front can move in, we are talking about highs back into the 80s and even a decent chance for rain next week!

Before the hope for rain comes, we see a hot stretch of days with some morning cloud cover and sunny afternoons. South winds rule the week and will be quite breezy, running 15-30mph each afternoon. With the incoming clouds and front coming - if models continue to hint at it speeding up and getting here sooner, we may be able to hold off on seeing the thermometer hit 100 degrees this week.

As the strong front approaches, right now looking like Friday, rain and storms are back in the forecast. Storms could be on the strong side Friday - Saturday. Rain looks to clear pretty quickly and most of the weekend appears to be rain-free and enjoyable with highs in the 80s, potentially in the 70s! Let’s all cross our fingers for that to hold true. Stayed up to date as we track that potential weather pattern change - best & most up to date info is on our free, weather app.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.