Advertisement

Investigation underway into suspicious fire that burned down a historic church in Whitney

By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) -A historic church that has been part of the Whitney community for over a century has gone up in flames.

“They say this church has been around for about 150 years,” Pastor Shane Metcalf of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church. “It’s a historical landmark and the first African American church in Hill County.”

It happened Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. Pastor Metcalf says he was watching the eclipse Sunday night.

“Looking at that moon and it going pitch black,” he said. “I had just told my wife it’s about to get crazy, and I got a phone call about two minutes after I walked into my house they said the church was on fire.”

Pastor Metcalf says it started at the front of the church and began to spread. Officials say the origin of the fire is suspicious.

While officials begin their investigation, members of the church spent the entire day Monday in the parking lot. They are coming together during a challenging time.

“Everything I’ve worked for and everything I’ve gotten this far, it all started there,” Tessa Ray said. “They pushed us all back and you had no choice but to sit back and watch it burn.”

Members say while their heart breaks at this time, their faith is not lost.

“The message was this Sunday to quit trippin’, Gods got us,” Judea Garrett said.

Once investigators get to the bottom of what caused the fire, Pastor Metcalf says they will be demolishing the church to rebuild.

The community sprang into action to help them rebuild.

The company Bloom Wild is selling key chains with all proceeds going to help the church.

The church has also set up an account at Citizens State Bank for donations. They say do not donate to any GoFundMe accounts or cash apps. All donations will go through the bank.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate continues, reward money increased to $50,000 for information leading to arrest
Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene...
Man arrested after 2-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound
Cannon Rush, 20, and his dog Willow were riding in a pickup when Cannon crashed. The young man...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Central Texas man killed in wreck
Donna Crosby is known to her family as “Grandma” and it’s a fitting name because this matriarch...
Texas mother of 13, grandma of 75, and great-grandmother of 120 celebrates 90th birthday
File Graphic
Waco financial adviser sued by former employer for allegedly defrauding customers to the tune of $17M

Latest News

Jiya Edwards Classroom Champion
Another round of tax breaks for solar companies planning on putting farms up have been granted...
More tax breaks approved for Bell County solar farms
Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church burns down
Historic church burns down in Whitney
More renewables planned for parts of Bell County
More renewables planned for parts of Bell County