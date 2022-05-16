Advertisement

Man accused of sexually abusing blind woman after meeting on dating app

Terrence Bernard Cooper was booked into jail on multiple charges, including sexual abuse,...
Terrence Bernard Cooper was booked into jail on multiple charges, including sexual abuse, kidnapping and aggravated assault.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man attacked and sexually abused a blind Phoenix woman he met on a dating app. Terrence Bernard Cooper started messaging the victim on the app, and they eventually exchanged numbers. On Sunday, around 1:30 a.m., she invited him over to her apartment. He arrived with a bottle of gin. The woman says Cooper got aggressive, tried to open her legs, and inappropriately touched her multiple times, according to court documents.

When she told him to leave, he grabbed her and threw her to the ground, police said. He then grabbed her by the arm and neck and dragged her to the bedroom, detectives said. He grabbed her phone and said she could have it back if she had sex with him, according to court paperwork. The woman continued to try and get away, but Cooper choked her and hit her in the face, police said.

She broke free from him and tried to run out of the apartment, but police said Cooper grabbed her and pulled her back in. She struggled to get away, but she broke free again and made it outside. Cooper ran off but then went up to police officers nearby, claiming he lost his things after he “hung out with a blind chick,” court paperwork said. He was taken into custody. Police said Cooper told them he never touched the victim and believed the woman was faking being blind to “trick him and set him up.” He was booked into jail on one count of sexual abuse, one count of assault, one count of aggravated assault, one count of kidnapping and one count of preventing the use of a telephone in an emergency.

