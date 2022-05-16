Advertisement

Mexia ISD campuses on lockdown; person of interest in ‘incident’ detained

By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - A person of interest is in custody in an “incident” at Mexia High School and there is currently “no threat to Mexia ISD campuses,” the school district said.

Earlier Monday, the school district placed all campuses on lockdown. It now says early dismissal for all MISD campuses will be 1:30 pm today. “Mexia ISD will be running busses and normal routes at this time,” the district said.

A photo obtained by KWTX shows a heavy police presence at Mexia High School, which is near the junior high school in the 1100 block of N. Ross Avenue.

No further information is available.

