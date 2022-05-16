Missing man last seen in Bosque County

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s disappearance.

Jeremy Stith, 45, has been reported missing.

His family says he was last seen on May 8 in Morgan.

Sheriff Trace Hendricks told KWTX Saturday they have the case and they’re looking into a lead that he may be in the Cleburne area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 435-2362.

