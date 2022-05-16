Police: Waco man hit girlfriend in the face with shoe, sexually assaulted her

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man remains jailed Monday after police say he hit his live-in girlfriend in the face with a shoe and sexually assaulted her on Sunday.

Waco police arrested James Edward Counts III on second-degree felony sexual assault and misdemeanor assault-family violence charges in a reported 5 a.m. incident at a residence in the 2200 block of Trice Avenue.

A woman who police identified as Counts’ live-in girlfriend reported that Counts told her he wanted to have sex. She said no, according to an arrest affidavit.

“She said that Mr. Counts III then hit her on the left side of her face with a Crock style sandal, which caused her pain,” the affidavit states.

Counts pushed the woman onto the bed, removed her clothes and sexually assaulted her, the woman told police. She said she told him no “several times and Mr. Counts III had sex with her anyway,” according to the affidavit.

Counts remains in the McLennan County Jail under bonds totaling $32,000.

