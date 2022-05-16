Advertisement

Road closure to impact College Station travel for six weeks

This work is part of a $3 million contract with Larry Young Paving, Inc., which also includes upgrading the pedestrian facilities at the intersection.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Commuters using a major thoroughfare in College Station should find an alternate route for the next six weeks.

FM 2154 (Wellborn Road) at Holleman Drive will be closed beginning Sunday, May 15th, at approximately 5:00 pm, and will remain closed for approximately 6 weeks.

TxDot says the closure is necessary to raise the elevation of Wellborn Road to the elevation of the adjacent railroad tracks to improve the intersection for all traffic to and from Holleman Drive west of Wellborn Road.

Due to the current difference in elevations between the railroad tracks and FM 2154, drivers may have experienced dragging the front or rear end of their vehicles when going through this intersection. But more importantly, school busses and emergency response vehicles, such as fire trucks, have had a very difficult time making it safely across the tracks.

This project will eliminate that issue and make the drive smoother for everyone. While inconvenient to drivers, detours on local adjacent city and state roadways will be signed to assist drivers with other routes during this time and TxDOT hopes the improvement upon opening will make the temporary inconvenience less worrisome.

Officials say access to adjacent businesses (C.C. Creations and CubeSmart Self Storage), the Berkely House and Gateway Apartments, First United Methodist Church, and the Wayne Smith Athletic Complex, which all surround this intersection, will still be provided during the intersection closure. But no other traffic will be allowed past those points and into the construction area. All thru traffic will need to use a detour route.

TxDot officials say FM 2154 (Wellborn Road) is expected to re-open to traffic in late June. Holleman Drive east of Wellborn Road will remain closed until late July. Holleman Drive west of Wellborn Road will remain closed until Union Pacific Railroad is able to complete new construction of the rail tracks and upgrade the crossing safety devices. Once that work is complete and TxDOT’s contractor can complete the Holleman road and pedestrian elements tying into the rail tracks, Holleman to the west will be reopened as well. The whole project is expected to be complete by late September, depending on the coordinated efforts with the railroad.

Wellborn Road at Holleman Drive Closure
Wellborn Road at Holleman Drive Closure(KBTX)

