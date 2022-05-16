A work-week of record temperatures turns to a much cooler weekend!

A myriad of records are about to be set in Central Texas over the coming days. We tied a record high Sunday, we’ll be in the midst of our earliest 10-day 90°+ streak ever after today, and the first half of May finished as the 2nd hottest all time. We have five more days in a row where forecast highs are at or above the record. Thankfully, a strong front is set to move through this weekend and it’ll significantly drop temperatures! Today’s record high of 97° is also today’s forecast high temperatures. Early morning clouds with potentially some isolated fog will give way to midday and afternoon sunshine. Highs will be cooler in the low 90s near I-45 with triple-digit highs possible near and west of Highway 281. Humidity is expected to stay relatively in check so heat index values will peak in the mid-to-upper 90s this afternoon.

Highs Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are expected to be at least 2° warmer than the record with highs on Friday nearing 100° for most near and west of I-35. We’ll see generally the same conditions as today too with some morning clouds giving way to at least partial midday and afternoon sunshine. A strong front approaches out area late Friday and that’ll help to kick up some scattered rain. A 20% chance of late-day storms is in the forecast Thursday as isolated strong storms may fire up along the dry line and impact cities and towns near and west of I-35. Rain chances are near about 20% but any storms that fire up could be strong. Another late-day storm risk returns Friday and remains low but the rain chances will cover most of the area. Friday’s storms could also be on the strong side and could hang on for a while through Saturday morning as a cold front arrives. Rain chances are near 30% Friday and Saturday but we should be drying out by lunch time Saturday. Not only will most of the weekend hours feature dry weather, but a majority of the weekend will feature COMFORTABLY warm conditions! Temperatures Saturday drop from the 80s into the 70s and may potentially stay in the 70s for some cities and towns as late-day sun returns. Sunday’s temperatures will only rebound into the low-to-mid 80s! Although temperatures should warm back into the low 90s next week, next week’s average temperature is close to 90°, so that’s fairly normal going forward.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.