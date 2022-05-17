550 Pounds of Narcotics smuggle attempt ‘squashed’ at San Diego border

SAN DIEGO, Cali. (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Otay Mesa cargo crossing in San Diego found more than 550 pounds of methamphetamine and almost three pounds of cocaine hidden in a shipment of squash.

CBP officers began inspecting within the boxes of squashes and discovered 259 packages of methamphetamine and one package of cocaine comingled within the produce.

The incident occurred at about 7:45 p.m. April 28 when a 25-year-old Mexican driver applied for entry into the United States from Mexico at the Otay Mesa Cargo facility.

The driver presented a valid border crossing card and was referred along with his bobtail truck and shipment of squash aside for further inspection.

CBP officers screened the truck using the port’s imaging system that works as an x-ray machine to detect anomalies.

Officers then sent the truck to the dock, where an officer with a human/narcotic detector dog screened the shipment, and the canine alerted to the pallets of squash.

CBP officers began inspecting within the boxes of squash and discovered 259 packages of methamphetamine and one package of cocaine comingled within the produce.

The total amount of narcotics was 552.65 pounds of methamphetamine, and 2.78 pounds of cocaine. (US Customs and Border)

The total amount of narcotics that was extracted from the boxes of squash was 552.65 pounds of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of about $1.2 million and 2.78 pounds of cocaine, worth approximately an additional $39,000.

CBP officers turned the driver over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations for further processing.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.