Heat relief delayed a bit Saturday

We’re all sick and tired of the heat in Central Texas and we’re waiting on the weekend cold front to bring us relief. The front is still on the way and cooler temperatures are coming, but the front is now delayed in it’s arrival time. Instead of a morning cold front passage, we’re now expecting to see an afternoon frontal passage. Temperatures will be warmer Saturday but the later arriving front could also help bring us some more rainfall. No rain for us today. Temperatures this morning in the upper 60s and low-to-mid 70s will warm back close to the record of 96°. It’ll be cooler and more humid east of I-35 but warmer and much drier west of I-35. Elevated fire danger conditions are going to hang around until the front moves through near and west of Highway 281. There’s no big changes Wednesday, Thursday, or even most of Friday. Near-record highs are in the forecast as we start out in the low-to-mid 70s with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s.

The first change we’ll see comes ahead of Saturday’s front. We’re expected scattered strong storms to fire up Friday afternoon near our area. These storms could produce large hail, gusty winds, or maybe even a stray tornado. The highest coverage of strong storms may be in North Texas, but our atmosphere is certainly super charged to produce strong storms locally. After Friday storms end after sunset, we should remain mostly dry until the front arrives Saturday. Saturday’s front may be delayed to the midday and afternoon hours which should allow afternoon highs to warm into the 90s and before temperatures fall. The later-arriving front means we’ll have a better chance to get storms going. Rain chances both Friday and Saturday are near 40% and some rainfall totals could exceed a half-inch within any thunderstorms. Saturday’s storms clear our after sunset and then cooler weather settles in. Temperatures will only warm into the low-to-mid 80s for highs Sunday.

Uncertainty is fairly high next week after the weekend front departs. Some forecast models are showing dry and hot conditions returning (which would keep with the norm of what we’ve been seeing). There is a chance that a more active storm pattern emerges which could bring us multiple chances for rain next week, especially early on. As of now though, it’s far too early to tell if the rain will even get here. Cross your fingers for the rain because we’re running behind on rainfall for May, well behind normal for Spring, and significantly behind for the year.

