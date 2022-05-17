Advertisement

Heroic doctor and Baylor alum remembered by loved ones after being killed in attack on California church

Dr. John Cheng and fraternity brother Stephen Sloan
Dr. John Cheng and fraternity brother Stephen Sloan(Stephen Sloan)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dr. John Cheng, who graduated from Baylor in 1991 and went on to become a highly regarded sports physician, was killed after he confronted an active shooter inside a church in California on Sunday.

The gunman wounded five other people, but authorities and witnesses say Cheng’s actions saved dozens of lives and the slain doctor is now being hailed a hero.

Dr. Cheng is being hailed a hero. The Orange County Sheriff says he charged the suspect and attempted to disarm him while others were able to jump in.

”Without the actions of Dr. Cheng, it is no doubt that there would be numerous additional victims in this crime,” Sheriff Don Barnes said.

Friends of Dr. Cheng said he had a giving nature and a certain commitment in all he did.

“He was a black belt and kungfu, he was a committed Christian, he had very varied interests but he was sincere in everything that he did,” Dr. Stephen Sloan said.

Dr. Stephen Sloan has known Dr. Cheng since 1988 when they met through their fraternity at Baylor.

He says when he heard about the shooting in California, it was devastating, but the one thing that came as no surprise is that dr. Cheng gave his life fighting to save others when he charged the gunman.

“He’s a hero,” Sloan said. “He undoubtedly saved lives and that’s what John would have wanted. It is not a surprise to me that John led the charge to save others.”

Sloan says Dr. Cheng will be missed by his family, friends, patients, and community, but he says everyone is able to be inspired by his actions.

“The Lord could have been preparing him for this because of the training and hours he has put into self-defense and the artistry in which he pursued that,” Sloan said. “It all came together on that one day and he was able to use it to protect others.”

Sloan is currently the faculty sponsor for the fraternity Kappa Omega Tau, the same fraternity he knew Dr. Cheng through, and he says while the current members did not know him, they are inspired by what their brother did and feel a sense of loss.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate continues, reward money increased to $50,000 for information leading to arrest
Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene...
Man arrested after 2-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound
Cannon Rush, 20, and his dog Willow were riding in a pickup when Cannon crashed. The young man...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Central Texas man killed in wreck
There is a heavy police presence at Mexia High School Monday.
Person of interest detained at Mexia High after bullet holes spotted in restroom, weapon found on campus
File Graphic
Waco financial adviser sued by former employer for allegedly defrauding customers to the tune of $17M

Latest News

File Photo: Killeen City Hall
Killeen councilwoman files recount petition
Camille's Tuesday Evening Fastcast
Nicholas Kane Jaramillo pleaded guilty to an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge
Waco man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen runaway; prosecutors recommend deferred probation
Buckets containing nearly 913 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at World Trade...
Laredo CBP officers seize methamphetamine worth over $18 million at World Trade Bridge