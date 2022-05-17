Advertisement

Hottest week of 2022 (so far) before a weekend cold front and...rain?!

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Stuck in an early summer-style heat rut with more upper 90s, close to triple digit days, continue through Friday. Dry days should remain for the rest of the work week with elevated fire danger conditions for areas west of I-35, but as early as Friday night we could see some needed rain back in Central Texas. If they can get here in time, some storms on Friday could be on the stronger side, so we will continue to monitor closely. The highest coverage of strong storms may be in North Texas, but our atmosphere is certainly super charged to produce strong storms locally.

An upper level low brewing off the Pacific coast will strengthen and start to make a move eastward going into the weekend. This is the system that brings our big weather chances for the weekend - a cold front & cooler temperatures this go around and even the possibility of rain! Estimated rain totals will be monitored closely with the continuous drought we’ve had for most of the year. Rain totals *could* exceed .5″ and we will take it, but this is a measurement that will be updated frequently in the upcoming days.

With more confidence, we know cooler temperatures will be here after the front’s arrival. We could see highs on Sunday only in the 80s, which is more normal for May! On the other hand, uncertainty is fairly high on how long the cooler weather sticks around. Some forecast models are showing dry and hot conditions returning quickly but other models show a more active storm pattern keeping multiple chances for rain next week. Can you tell this is a complicated forecast?!

