Human Smuggling attempt ends in crash in South Texas, migrants flee

UVALDE, Texas (KWTX) - A truck pursuit by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers ended in a crash in South Texas.

State troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to yield ensuing a brief pursuit.

The pursuit ended with the suspect crashed onto the train tracks on Knox St. and Hacienda Road, according to the Uvalde Police Department.

Several suspected undocumented migrants fled on foot and have not been located.

The case remains open and under investigation.

