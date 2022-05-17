Advertisement

Human Smuggling attempt ends in crash in South Texas, migrants flee

Several suspected undocumented immigrants fled on foot and remain outstanding.
Several suspected undocumented immigrants fled on foot and remain outstanding.(Uvalde Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (KWTX) - A truck pursuit by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers ended in a crash in South Texas.

State troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to yield ensuing a brief pursuit.

The pursuit ended with the suspect crashed onto the train tracks on Knox St. and Hacienda Road, according to the Uvalde Police Department.

Several suspected undocumented migrants fled on foot and have not been located.

The case remains open and under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate continues, reward money increased to $50,000 for information leading to arrest
Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene...
Man arrested after 2-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound
Cannon Rush, 20, and his dog Willow were riding in a pickup when Cannon crashed. The young man...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Central Texas man killed in wreck
There is a heavy police presence at Mexia High School Monday.
Person of interest detained at Mexia High after bullet holes spotted in restroom, weapon found on campus
File Graphic
Waco financial adviser sued by former employer for allegedly defrauding customers to the tune of $17M

Latest News

ERCOT reveals proposed operation changes for grid
Texas’ grid operator told a power plant to delay repairs ahead of a May heat wave. It was among six that crashed.
The Young Adults section at the Llano Public Library on Monday, Dec. 14, 2021 in Llano.
Texas librarians face harassment as they navigate book bans
Police are at the scene of 5300 Bosque Ave.
Person of interest being interviewed in connection to man’s death in Waco shooting
CBP officers began inspecting within the boxes of squash and discovered 259 packages of...
Attempt to smuggle 550 Pounds of narcotics ‘squashed’ at the border