Killeen councilwoman files recount petition

Swearing in ceremony for two newly-elected councilmembers postponed
File Photo: Killeen City Hall
File Photo: Killeen City Hall
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen’s swearing in ceremony for two newly-elected councilmembers and a re-elected incumbent has been postponed after Councilwoman Mellisa Brown filed a recount petition.

The ceremony was planned for a Tuesday, May 17 during a special city council meeting.

Results from the May 7 election show former City of Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, current at-large councilmember Ken Wilkerson, and newcomer Ramon Alvarez winning the three at-large seats on the council.

Brown received 1,748 votes, which is 26 less than Alvarez’s 1,774.

The new Council members will not be sworn in until the results of the recount have been finalized.

