Advertisement

Laredo CBP officers seize methamphetamine worth over $18 million at World Trade Bridge

Buckets containing nearly 913 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at World Trade...
Buckets containing nearly 913 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.(US Customs and Border)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO Texas (KWTX) - An estimated value of over $18,000,000 in methamphetamine was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Laredo.

The seizure occurred on May 6 at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2013 International trailer hauling a shipment of stainless-steel scrap for a secondary inspection.

The trailer was driven by a 33-year-old Mexican man arriving from Mexico.

Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 912.82 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within trailer that was seized by officers.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $18,253,206.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents took the case and arrested the driver.

“Officers assigned to CBP cargo facilities ensure effective border security by preventing and countering the flow of suspected narcotics entering the country,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Large-scale seizures, such as this one, provide an excellent example of border security management and how it helps prevent illicit contraband from reaching our communities.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate continues, reward money increased to $50,000 for information leading to arrest
Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene...
Man arrested after 2-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound
Cannon Rush, 20, and his dog Willow were riding in a pickup when Cannon crashed. The young man...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Central Texas man killed in wreck
There is a heavy police presence at Mexia High School Monday.
Person of interest detained at Mexia High after bullet holes spotted in restroom, weapon found on campus
File Graphic
Waco financial adviser sued by former employer for allegedly defrauding customers to the tune of $17M

Latest News

May 19 from 12-7 Bluebonnet Health Services-Hospice will be hosting a blood drive to honor the...
The mother of fallen deputy Matt Jones is organizing a blood drive in his honor
Several suspected undocumented immigrants fled on foot and remain outstanding.
Human smuggling attempt ends in crash in South Texas, migrants flee
ERCOT reveals proposed operation changes for grid
Texas’ grid operator told a power plant to delay repairs ahead of a May heat wave. It was among six that crashed.
The Young Adults section at the Llano Public Library on Monday, Dec. 14, 2021 in Llano.
Texas librarians face harassment as they navigate book bans