Laredo CBP officers seize methamphetamine worth over $18 million at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO Texas (KWTX) - An estimated value of over $18,000,000 in methamphetamine was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Laredo.

The seizure occurred on May 6 at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2013 International trailer hauling a shipment of stainless-steel scrap for a secondary inspection.

The trailer was driven by a 33-year-old Mexican man arriving from Mexico.

Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 912.82 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within trailer that was seized by officers.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $18,253,206.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents took the case and arrested the driver.

“Officers assigned to CBP cargo facilities ensure effective border security by preventing and countering the flow of suspected narcotics entering the country,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Large-scale seizures, such as this one, provide an excellent example of border security management and how it helps prevent illicit contraband from reaching our communities.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.