MCC Highlanders win Region V championship, heading back to NJCAA World Series to defend title
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan Community College Highlanders, the defending national champions, are headed back to Grand Junction, Colorado for the NJCAA World Series after a 5-3 win over Midland on Tuesday.
John Ceccoli launched a three-run bomb onto the golf course in the eighth inning to make it 5-0.
Earlier in the game, Ty Johnson launched a bomb over the green monster in centerfield and Hunter Grimes hit one off the scoreboard in left field to make it 2-0.
⚾️John Ceccoli launches a three-run bomb onto the golf course in the eighth!— McLennan Athletics (@McLennanSports) May 17, 2022
No. 3 McLennan 5, Midland 0 #GoLanders pic.twitter.com/Ebalmao8ng
In 2021, MCC defeated Central Arizona 7-3 to win its first NJCAA World Series title since 1983.
