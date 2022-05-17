Advertisement

Prom afterparty shooting in Milam county motivated by drugs; suspects in custody

Authorities arrested Kelvin Ortega and Zain Taylor
By Morgan Weaver
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - What was supposed to be a night of fun turned into a nightmare when two teens were shot in Milano at a prom after-party.

“We received a 911 call in the 8000 block of Highway 79 in Milano regarding a shooting,” said lead investigator, Lt. Bill Behler. “It appears that it revolved around narcotics that were being sold by the suspect.”

The Milam County Sheriff’s Office says the residents of the property were throwing an after-party for the Milano prom, an event Milano Independent School District says was not affiliated with the district.

Behler says Kelvin Ortega, 17, of Oklahoma, and Zain Taylor, of College Station, saw the party’s address on Snapchat and decided to travel from College Station and bring a bag of marijuana they intended to sell. At the party a 17-year-old tried to take the backpack containing the drugs, Ortega started shooting and both suspects fled.

Ortega struck the victim four times; twice in the abdomen, once in the back and once in his right leg, according to Behler. The victim was flown to the hospital for emergency surgery

The suspect’s vehicle was found abandoned after two blowouts on the passenger side. Investigators traveled to Brazos County, College Station, Robertson County and Franklin – eventually finding Ortega and Taylor – and got confessions from both of them.

“During a search of the vehicle we found the backpack that contained the narcotics that they were wearing at the party,” said Behler.

Another shooting victim was discovered Sunday afternoon. The 14-year-old boy originally thought he cut his leg on an unknown object and went home. It wasn’t until Sunday afternoon that he realized it was a bullet wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was treated.

“Last we heard all the victims are in stable condition and expected to fully recover. The victim that’s in the Temple Scott & White, he is having a second surgery today for his abdomen,” said Behler.

Ortega and Taylor are each charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury.

If you have any information in this case contact the Milam County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 697-7033, or Milam County Crime Stoppers at (254) 697-8477.

