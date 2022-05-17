Advertisement

UIL rules in favor of Whitney, Wildcats advance to Regional Quarterfinals

By Christopher Williams
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - For the second year in a row, the Whitney baseball team is headed to the Regional Quarterfinals!

The Wildcats beat Academy on Saturday to clinch the series win- but controversy followed.

The official scorebook indicated that Whitney’s pitcher was over the legal number of allotted pitches when he threw to the final batter.

However, Whitney’s internal tracker said that he was one pitch below the limit and was therefor allowed to pitch for one more at-bat.

If the pitcher was, in fact, above the 110 pitches he was allowed to throw, the Wildcats would have to forfeit.

The UIL’s State Executive Committee met with officials from both schools Monday morning via zoom.

During the meeting, Whitney officials said that a balk, or pitching violation, was tallied as a “pitch” in the official scorebook, when it shouldn’t have been. They also pointed to another pitch they say was credited to the wrong player.

Academy officials said they do not know whether or not the balk was counted as a pitch, but said they felt like the official scorecard - signed by both coaches - should be the final number used.

The SEC eventually ruled with Whitney, allowing the Wildcats to advance to the next round.

This is the first time in program history that Whitney has advanced to Round Three in back-to-back seasons.

The Wildcats will play Franklin this week.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate continues, reward money increased to $50,000 for information leading to arrest
Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene...
Man arrested after 2-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound
Cannon Rush, 20, and his dog Willow were riding in a pickup when Cannon crashed. The young man...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Central Texas man killed in wreck
Donna Crosby is known to her family as “Grandma” and it’s a fitting name because this matriarch...
Texas mother of 13, grandma of 75, and great-grandmother of 120 celebrates 90th birthday
File Graphic
Waco financial adviser sued by former employer for allegedly defrauding customers to the tune of $17M

Latest News

Copperas Cove's Jiya Edwards at the KWTX Classroom Champion Banquet
Classroom Champions: Copperas Cove’s Jiya Edwards
Lorena softball beats Mildred to advance to the 3A regional semis
Midway, Lorena punch tickets to regional semifinals
Lake Belton
Day One: UIL State Track and Field results
Baylor softball
Baylor Softball Falls to Iowa State in the First Round of the Big 12 Championship, 2-1