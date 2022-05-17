UIL rules in favor of Whitney, Wildcats advance to Regional Quarterfinals

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - For the second year in a row, the Whitney baseball team is headed to the Regional Quarterfinals!

The Wildcats beat Academy on Saturday to clinch the series win- but controversy followed.

The official scorebook indicated that Whitney’s pitcher was over the legal number of allotted pitches when he threw to the final batter.

However, Whitney’s internal tracker said that he was one pitch below the limit and was therefor allowed to pitch for one more at-bat.

If the pitcher was, in fact, above the 110 pitches he was allowed to throw, the Wildcats would have to forfeit.

The UIL’s State Executive Committee met with officials from both schools Monday morning via zoom.

During the meeting, Whitney officials said that a balk, or pitching violation, was tallied as a “pitch” in the official scorebook, when it shouldn’t have been. They also pointed to another pitch they say was credited to the wrong player.

Academy officials said they do not know whether or not the balk was counted as a pitch, but said they felt like the official scorecard - signed by both coaches - should be the final number used.

The SEC eventually ruled with Whitney, allowing the Wildcats to advance to the next round.

This is the first time in program history that Whitney has advanced to Round Three in back-to-back seasons.

The Wildcats will play Franklin this week.

