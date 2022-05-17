Advertisement

Person of interest being interviewed in connection to man’s death in Waco shooting

Police are at the scene of 5300 Bosque Ave.
Police are at the scene of 5300 Bosque Ave.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: A person of interest is currently being interviewed with police, according to Cierra Shipley, Waco Police spokeswoman.

The Waco Police Department has confirmed one man is dead following a shooting off Bosque Ave.

Police arrived at the scene in reference to a shooting at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Bosque Ave.

The victim was found at Octapharma Plasma in the 5301 block of Bosque Ave.

Police are currently on the scene near the Cotton Patch Restaurant.

A suspect has not been identified.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story.

