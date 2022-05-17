Advertisement

Victim identified in deadly Waco shooting; detectives cannot find gun

Ardra Robinson, 31
Ardra Robinson, 31(McLennan County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department has identified the victim of a shooting Tuesday morning.

John Wesley Perry III has been identified the man shot by Ardra Robinson, 31 in the 5300 block of Bosque Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Waco Police said.

Police officers at the scene found Perry who had been shot multiple times. The man died at the scene, police said.

Robinson, who knew the victim, was taken to the McLennan County Jail and charged with murder.

Detectives are looking for the gun used in the murder and are asking for the public’s help finding the weapon, which may have been thrown out a car window near the 1600 Block of W. Waco Drive.

If you do locate a handgun, please immediately call police at 254-750-7500.

This is the 13th murder in Waco this year.

