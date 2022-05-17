Waco man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen runaway; prosecutors recommend deferred probation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who sexually assaulted a 13-year-old runaway from East Texas in 2018 pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony charge on Tuesday.

Prosecutors from the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office recommended that Nicholas Kane Jaramillo, 23, be placed on deferred probation for 10 years in exchange for his guilty plea to an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court expressed a bit of surprise at the state’s plea offer, telling defense attorney Jason P. Darling, “I’m not sure how you got his offer, Mr. Darling. But we’ll see.”

West will decide if he will accept the plea offer after reviewing a background report compiled by probation officers. Sentencing for Jaramillo is set for June 29.

An affidavit for a search warrant filed by Waco police said the girl assaulted by Jaramillo was one of four girls who ran away from a group foster home in Marshall and got into contact with Jaramillo through Facebook and Instagram messages.

Jaramillo, who remains free on $25,000 bond, acknowledged through Facebook postings that he “knowingly had sexual intercourse” with the underage girl, the affidavit states.

According to reports filed in the case, Jaramillo, who was 19 at the time, picked up the girl at a relative’s home on North 25th Street in December 2018 and drove her to an area near some baseball fields, where the assault occurred.

Children younger than 17 cannot legally consent to sexual encounters.

Darling declined comment Tuesday on Jaramillo’s guilty plea.

