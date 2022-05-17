Advertisement

WATCH: Officers wrestle 6-foot alligator near SC school

The alligator was safely relocated to a pond up the road. (CNN, JAY TRONCO, DAN MICHENER, CHALESTON PD, TYLER JONES, U OF FL, @JCB_ASTROYARD)
By CNN
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (CNN) - A 6-foot alligator met its match when animal control officers threw down after it wandered too close for comfort to a South Carolina elementary school.

Animal control officers were called in last Tuesday after the large alligator was spotted wandering near Daniel Island Elementary in Charleston. They showed no fear, leaping onto the reptile’s back to subdue it.

The alligator thrashed about, but the officers held on.

After gaining control, officers safely relocated the sharp-toothed trespasser to a pond up the road.

“Not your everyday arrest! Our team showed no fear and got the job done! You never know what you’ll encounter as an officer!” wrote the police department on Facebook.

Charleston Police say during mating season, daily alligator-related calls are not uncommon.

Just the day before this incident, another alligator led investigators on a slow speed chase down a residential street.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate continues, reward money increased to $50,000 for information leading to arrest
Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene...
Man arrested after 2-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound
Cannon Rush, 20, and his dog Willow were riding in a pickup when Cannon crashed. The young man...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Central Texas man killed in wreck
There is a heavy police presence at Mexia High School Monday.
Person of interest detained at Mexia High after bullet holes spotted in restroom, weapon found on campus
File Graphic
Waco financial adviser sued by former employer for allegedly defrauding customers to the tune of $17M

Latest News

Michael Sussmann is accused of misleading the FBI’s then-general counsel, James Baker, during a...
Opening statements set in trial linked to Russia probe
President Joe Biden is expected to visit Buffalo, NY, days after a deadly mass shooting.
Biden to visit Buffalo after deadly mass shooting
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Ukraine mounts effort to pull last fighters from steel mill
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Elon Musk: Doubt about spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal
A photo of Dr. John Cheng, a 52-year-old victim who was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva...
Man killed in California church shooting called a hero