Advertisement

The winner of Sen. Richard Burr’s seat may end up tipping the Senate’s partisan divide

Voters in North Carolina will select the two finalists vying for Burr’s seat for the November election.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - With the Senate split 50-50, Vice President Kamala Harris casts the tie breaking vote for the Democrats in her role as President of the Senate.

Dr. Todd Belt of The George Washington University said that could all change if a Democrat wins Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC)’s seat, which would give Democrats control in the Senate.

“Republicans have a really tough time this election cycle because 21 of the seats that are up are ones they have to defend,” said Dr. Belt.

According to a new poll from The Hill and Emerson College, Trump-endorsed Rep. Ted Budd is the frontrunner for Republicans.

The North Carolina congressman is in the lead with 43% over other Republican candidates.

When it comes to Democrats, Rob Schofield, the director of public policy think tank NC Policy Watch said there appears to be a front runner for the November election.

“The Democrats have already sort of anointed and unified behind a very strong, compelling candidate who has run for statewide office before,” said Schofield.

That candidate is former public defender and judge Cheri Beasley.

But, according to The Hill and Emerson College poll, in a head-to-head matchup, Budd outperforms Beasley 48% to 41%.

Despite the numbers, Schofield said nothing’s final until votes are counted.

“At this point, the pundits are saying it leans republican, but we’re a deeply purple state,” said Schofield.

When it comes to issues important to North Carolina voters, Schofield said with the state’s military ties, war and peace are important as well as abortion rights.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate continues, reward money increased to $50,000 for information leading to arrest
Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene...
Man arrested after 2-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound
Cannon Rush, 20, and his dog Willow were riding in a pickup when Cannon crashed. The young man...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Central Texas man killed in wreck
There is a heavy police presence at Mexia High School Monday.
Person of interest detained at Mexia High after bullet holes spotted in restroom, weapon found on campus
File Graphic
Waco financial adviser sued by former employer for allegedly defrauding customers to the tune of $17M

Latest News

ERCOT reveals proposed operation changes for grid
Texas’ grid operator told a power plant to delay repairs ahead of a May heat wave. It was among six that crashed.
The Young Adults section at the Llano Public Library on Monday, Dec. 14, 2021 in Llano.
Texas librarians face harassment as they navigate book bans
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Rally in Conroe in January. On Saturday, he spoke in...
In Texas visit, Donald Trump rallies Republican voters to deliver a GOP wave in November midterms
Atlas, left, and Sam, right, chant in front of the Texas Capitol during a protest for...
Texas Supreme Court allows child abuse investigations into families of transgender teens to continue
Augmented filters for Instagram have been taken off for the state of Texas by Meta, parent...
Instagram, Facebook AR filters no longer available for app users in Texas