Woman charged with murder after deadly Waco shooting; detectives cannot find gun

Police are at the scene of 5300 Bosque Ave.
Police are at the scene of 5300 Bosque Ave.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police identified Ardra Robinson, 31 as the woman who shot and killed a man early Tuesday morning in the 5300 block of Bosque Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Waco Police said.

Police officers at the scene found a man who had been shot multiple times. The man died at the scene, police said.

Robinson, who knew the victim, was taken to the McLennan County Jail and charged with murder.

Detectives are looking for the gun used in the murder and are asking for the public’s help finding the weapon, which may have been thrown out a car window near the 1600 Block of W. Waco Drive.

If you do locate a handgun, please immediately call police at 254-750-7500.

This is the 13th murder in Waco this year.

