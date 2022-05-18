Advertisement

1 dead, 1 hurt in beach sand collapse

Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging...
Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging a hole on the beach on Tuesday.(Source: KYW/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (Gray News) - One person is dead and another hurt after a sand collapse at a New Jersey beach.

Authorities said the siblings were digging in the sand when they became trapped.

A person who helped in the rescue said the hole was about 6 feet deep, and many bystanders tried to dig them out, KYW reported.

Emergency crews worked to free them and were able to rescue a 17-year-old girl. Her 18-year-old brother, identified as Levy Caverley, died at the scene, KYW said.

Police say the two were visiting from Maine with family.

